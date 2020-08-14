1/1
ROBERT JAN GEORGE ALTEVEER
ALTEVEER
ROBERT JAN GEORGE


85, of Moorestown, NJ, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on Sunday, August 9, 2020, after a recent, grave illness. A strong, compassionate, and brilliant man, Bob was born on June 5, 1935, in Rheden, Netherlands, the only child of Klaas Alteveer and Anna Maria Sophia Carstens Alteveer, who brought him safely through World War II in nearby Apeldoorn. He immigrated to the U.S. in September 1957 for graduate studies, earning an M.S. from Springfield Coll. in 1958 and a Ph.D. from the Univ. of Minnesota in 1965. After his post-doc fellowship at Univ. of Indiana, he joined Hahnemann University in Philadelphia in 1967 as a prof. of physiology and biophysics, establishing a famed laboratory and decades-long tenure, in which he was beloved by generations of colleagues and students and won many teaching awards. An avid athlete, he also shared a love of music, culture, and travel with his family, keeping friendships and kinships alive across oceans and time.
He is deeply missed by his loving wife of 45 years, Janet G. Alteveer, MD, of Moorestown, NJ; daughter Mara (Jim Mendell), also of Moorestown; daughter Michele of Santa Fe, NM; son Ian (Stephen M. Figge) of New York; and son Colin (Nicole Carey) of Chatham, NJ; six grandchildren, May, Max, Madeline, Ava, Neal, and Benjamin; and great-grandson Justin. The family is holding a private Graveside Service on Friday, August 14th, and asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be sent to UNCF: United Negro College Fund, 1805 7th Street NW, Washington, DC 20001.

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Aug. 14, 2020.
