97, of Hatboro, PA passed away peacefully at home, Monday afternoon, Sept. 21, 2020. Bob was born April 26, 1923, in Ashland, PA and was the eldest son of Eliza Jane Patterson and Robert J. Beck. His siblings included three sisters and four brothers. Bob was a Boy Scout, Eagle Scout and Scout Leader. He served proudly in the U.S. military during World War II as a Marine. He enjoyed lifetime employment with the Bell Telephone Company as an electrical engineer manager through which company he became a long standing member of the Lion's Club of Philadelphia. Bob enjoyed archery, bowling, hiking and golf. He was an avid Phillies and Eagles fan. Bob was a loving and devoted husband and father. He was married to Betty Beck (née Elizabeth Heizenroth of Ashland, Pa.) for over 67 years. He was the loving father of Margaret Anne Maine of Del Mar, CA, Elizabeth Anne Rymer (husband George) of Huntingdon Valley, PA., Robert J. Beck, III of Hatboro, PA. and Walter Robert Beck (wife Stacy) of Milton, DE. He is also survived by two younger sisters, 11 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. A joyous celebration of his life will be held at a future date. All contributions on his behalf to a charity of your own choosing would make him smile.



