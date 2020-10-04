1/1
ROBERT JOHN "BOB" BECK
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ROBERT's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
97, of Hatboro, PA passed away peacefully at home, Monday afternoon, Sept. 21, 2020. Bob was born April 26, 1923, in Ashland, PA and was the eldest son of Eliza Jane Patterson and Robert J. Beck. His siblings included three sisters and four brothers. Bob was a Boy Scout, Eagle Scout and Scout Leader. He served proudly in the U.S. military during World War II as a Marine. He enjoyed lifetime employment with the Bell Telephone Company as an electrical engineer manager through which company he became a long standing member of the Lion's Club of Philadelphia. Bob enjoyed archery, bowling, hiking and golf. He was an avid Phillies and Eagles fan. Bob was a loving and devoted husband and father. He was married to Betty Beck (née Elizabeth Heizenroth of Ashland, Pa.) for over 67 years. He was the loving father of Margaret Anne Maine of Del Mar, CA, Elizabeth Anne Rymer (husband George) of Huntingdon Valley, PA., Robert J. Beck, III of Hatboro, PA. and Walter Robert Beck (wife Stacy) of Milton, DE. He is also survived by two younger sisters, 11 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. A joyous celebration of his life will be held at a future date. All contributions on his behalf to a charity of your own choosing would make him smile.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Decker Givnish Funeral Home
216 York Road
Warminster, PA 18974
215-675-2070
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Decker Givnish Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved