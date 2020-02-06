Home

Kirk & Nice
333 County Line Road
Huntingdon Valley,, PA 19006
(215) 354-0085
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:30 AM
ROBERT JOHN FISHER


1947 - 2020
ROBERT JOHN FISHER Notice
FISHER
ROBERT JOHN


72, of Warrington, passed Feb. 3, 2020. Born in Philadelphia on March 5, 1947 to the late Frank and Marie (Smith) Fisher. He was the loving husband of Nancy (Coady) Fisher for 51 years. He is predeceased by his siblings Elizabeth and Frank Fisher. He is survived by his wife; children Denise Albright (Harry), Jennifer Klapchar (Scott), and Robert; grand-children Katie, Harrison, Robert, Matthew, Lauren, and Isabella; and many other loving family and friends. All are invited to a visitation from 10:00 - 11:30 A.M., with a memorial service at 11:30 A.M., both at KIRK AND NICE SUBURBAN CHAPEL, 333 W. County Line Rd., Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation at npcf.us.

Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 6, 2020
