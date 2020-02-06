|
|
FISHER
ROBERT JOHN
72, of Warrington, passed Feb. 3, 2020. Born in Philadelphia on March 5, 1947 to the late Frank and Marie (Smith) Fisher. He was the loving husband of Nancy (Coady) Fisher for 51 years. He is predeceased by his siblings Elizabeth and Frank Fisher. He is survived by his wife; children Denise Albright (Harry), Jennifer Klapchar (Scott), and Robert; grand-children Katie, Harrison, Robert, Matthew, Lauren, and Isabella; and many other loving family and friends. All are invited to a visitation from 10:00 - 11:30 A.M., with a memorial service at 11:30 A.M., both at KIRK AND NICE SUBURBAN CHAPEL, 333 W. County Line Rd., Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation at npcf.us.
KirkandNiceSuburban.com
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 6, 2020