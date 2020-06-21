THOMPSON
ROBERT JOHN SR.
95, on Tues., June 16, 2020. A long time resident of Phila. and N. Wildwood, NJ. Proud WWII Navy veteran. Bell Telephone employee for 35 years. Husband of the late Gladys Mae (Hoser). Father of Barbara Dito (George), Robert J. Thompson Jr. (Patricia), David William Thompson (Mary Beth) and the late Gail Patricia Griffith. Grandfather of 8. Great Grandfather of 9. Brother of the late David and Naomi Aschmann. Viewing 9 to 10 am, Tues., June 23, 2020, JAMES J. DOUGHERTY FH, INC., 2200 Trenton Rd., Levittown. Service 10 am. Int. Forest Hills Cem. Memorial contributions may be made to Abington Jefferson Hospice, 1200 Old York Road, Abington, PA 19001.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 21, 2020.