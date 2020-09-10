1/
ROBERT "BOB" JOHNSTON
Of Mayfair, on Sept 8,


2020, age 70. Beloved son of Veronica M. (nee Fullerton) and the late Robert Johnston. Devoted brother of Veronica "Ronnie" Johnston. Relatives and Friends are invited to attend his Viewing and Funeral Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 10:00 A.M. at St. Bernard Church (Bleigh Ave and Cottage St. Phila. PA 19136) followed by his Funeral Mass 11:00 A.M. Rite of Committal Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Bob's memory to the Fr. Judge H.S. for Boys Scholarship Fund, 3301 Solly Ave., Phila PA 19136 would be appreciated.


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Viewing
10:00 AM
St. Bernard Church
SEP
12
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Bernard Church
