Of Mayfair, on Sept 8,2020, age 70. Beloved son of Veronica M. (nee Fullerton) and the late Robert Johnston. Devoted brother of Veronica "Ronnie" Johnston. Relatives and Friends are invited to attend his Viewing and Funeral Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 10:00 A.M. at St. Bernard Church (Bleigh Ave and Cottage St. Phila. PA 19136) followed by his Funeral Mass 11:00 A.M. Rite of Committal Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Bob's memory to the Fr. Judge H.S. for Boys Scholarship Fund, 3301 Solly Ave., Phila PA 19136 would be appreciated.