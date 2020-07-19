RICKER

ROBERT JON

Age 64, passed away on July 9, 2020 following complications from Parkinson's. Devoted father of Lee Ricker (Mary); also survived by his brother Karl (Cindy) and 4 grand-children and 2 nieces. Originally from Philadelphia, Bob also lived in St. Marys, GA and was active in Camden County Amateur Radio Society, volunteered with GA Emergency Management in Kingsland, GA, held certification from FEMA and was an avid Kawasaki motorcyclist. A Memorial Service is planned in late August at Trinity Church Oxford, Philadelphia. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Parkinson's Foundation.



