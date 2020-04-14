|
JUREK
ROBERT
Of Delaware County, PA passed away peacefully on Friday, April 10, 2020 at the age of 96. Husband of the late Kathyleen (Kelly), father of Robert (Janice), Kathyleen, and Patricia McNeff (Daniel). Also survived by grandchildren Robert Jurek and Kelly Jurek.
Services are private.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Southeastern Veterans' Center in Spring City, PA (link: https://www.dmva.pa.gov/stateveteranshomes/southeastern-veterans-center/Pages/Donate-to-the-Home.aspx) or First Responders Children's Foundation (link: https://1strcf.org/)
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 14, 2020