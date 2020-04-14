Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cremation Society of Pennsylva - King of Prussia
714 Dekalb Pike
Blue Bell, PA 19422
(610) 354-9800
For more information about
ROBERT JUREK
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT JUREK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT JUREK

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROBERT JUREK Notice
JUREK
ROBERT
Of Delaware County, PA passed away peacefully on Friday, April 10, 2020 at the age of 96. Husband of the late Kathyleen (Kelly), father of Robert (Janice), Kathyleen, and Patricia McNeff (Daniel). Also survived by grandchildren Robert Jurek and Kelly Jurek.
Services are private.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Southeastern Veterans' Center in Spring City, PA (link: https://www.dmva.pa.gov/stateveteranshomes/southeastern-veterans-center/Pages/Donate-to-the-Home.aspx) or First Responders Children's Foundation (link: https://1strcf.org/)
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROBERT's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -