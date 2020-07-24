1/1
ROBERT K. GROSS
GROSS
ROBERT K.


Passed peacefully at home surrounded by the love of his family on Monday, July 20, 2020.
Robert was born in Philadelphia, PA. to Robert K. Gross, Sr. and Elizabeth "Betty Rose" (nee Kirsch) Gross and the brother of the late Roberta (nee Gross) Brainerd. As a young adult, he graduated from the Wharton School of Business and went on to have a lengthy, well-respected career at Cigna until his retirement. We are certain, if you asked him, he would say his most treasured accomplishment was marrying the love of his life, Elizabeth C. "Bette" (nee Ash) Gross. They were married for 54 years until Bette's passing in 2016.
Robert is survived by countless family and friends. Always the gentleman, a broad smile and hearty laugh that drew others to him. He loved a good joke, a great meal, and the comradery of his friends at Shannondell. His family was everything to him and gave us the true blessing of unconditional love and support. Robert was there to raise a glass in celebration and always a strong shoulder to lean on in trying times. He was our shelter, our safe haven.
It is difficult to completely emphasize the measure of this man. What remains now inside those who knew Robert was his parting gift. The many memories of him to hold close.
Funeral services will be private. The family respectfully requests, in lieu of flowers, kindly send donations to The Salvation Army of Greater Philadelphia, 4050 Conshohocken Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19131.

www.stretchfuneralhome.com


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stretch Funeral Home
236 E Eagle Rd
Havertown, PA 19083
(610) 446-1075
