Dec. 18, 2019, of Cherry Hill, NJ. Husband of Janet Kaufman. Father of Dr. Howard Kaufman and Bryna (Bradford) Bass. Brother of Dorothy Markoff. Grandfather of Hannah, Maxwell, Zachary, Andrew and Madison. Robert was born in Hazelton, PA and was a member of AICPA, PA PICA and Cong. Beth El. Relatives and friends are invited to services Tue. beginning 12:30 P.M. at Brig. Gen. Wm. C. Doyle Vets. Mem. Cem., Wrightstown, NJ. Shiva will be observed at the late residence through Thursday evening. Contributions may be made to Autism Speaks, www.autismspeaks.org or Cong. Beth El, 8000 Main St., Voorhees, NJ 08043, www.bethelsnj.org
PLATT MEM. CHAPELS, Inc., Cherry Hill, NJ
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 20, 2019