The Philadelphia Inquirer Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
(856) 428-9442
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT KAUFMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT KAUFMAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROBERT KAUFMAN Notice
KAUFMAN
ROBERT
Dec. 18, 2019, of Cherry Hill, NJ. Husband of Janet Kaufman. Father of Dr. Howard Kaufman and Bryna (Bradford) Bass. Brother of Dorothy Markoff. Grandfather of Hannah, Maxwell, Zachary, Andrew and Madison. Robert was born in Hazelton, PA and was a member of AICPA, PA PICA and Cong. Beth El. Relatives and friends are invited to services Tue. beginning 12:30 P.M. at Brig. Gen. Wm. C. Doyle Vets. Mem. Cem., Wrightstown, NJ. Shiva will be observed at the late residence through Thursday evening. Contributions may be made to Autism Speaks, www.autismspeaks.org or Cong. Beth El, 8000 Main St., Voorhees, NJ 08043, www.bethelsnj.org

PLATT MEM. CHAPELS, Inc., Cherry Hill, NJ

Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROBERT's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
Download Now