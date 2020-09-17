1/
ROBERT L. CARMICHAEL
On September 14,


2020, age 87, beloved husband of Nancy J. (nee Maull) of Maris Grove, devoted father of Jill S. (Carmichael) Ricci (Robert), Julie (Carmichael) Lafferty (Kevin), Adam R. Carmichael (Laura); also survived by his 9 grandchildren. Brother of Jane Fleming. Brother of the late Ruth Struck and Alan Carmichael. Funeral Service Sat. at 10:30 A.M. in Christ United Methodist Church, 2900 Springfield Road, Broomall where relatives and friends may call after 9:30 A.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to Wounded Warriors Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516. Int. Edgewood Memorial Park. LOGAN-VIDEON FUNERAL HOME Broomall, PA

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Frank C Videon Funeral Home
Sproul & Lawrence Rds
Broomall, PA 19008
(610) 356-8080
