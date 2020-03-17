|
|
MANLIN
ROBERT L.
of Narberth on March 15, after a heroically fought battle with cancer. He leaves behind his beloved wife Bo (Pamela); his children, Jessica Manlin Strauss (James), Elizabeth Manlin (Anne Anderson) and Zachary Manlin; his grandchildren, Aidan and Cora Strauss, and Reuben Anderson. He loved them all beyond measure and they were the lights of his life,
Always an athlete, Bob loved sports whether playing, watching or coaching. One of his last requests was to notify his tennis group that Bob Manlin would not be returning to the court. Due to the current pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made in Bob's name to the .
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 17, 2020