Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT MANLIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT L. MANLIN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROBERT L. MANLIN Notice
MANLIN
ROBERT L.


of Narberth on March 15, after a heroically fought battle with cancer. He leaves behind his beloved wife Bo (Pamela); his children, Jessica Manlin Strauss (James), Elizabeth Manlin (Anne Anderson) and Zachary Manlin; his grandchildren, Aidan and Cora Strauss, and Reuben Anderson. He loved them all beyond measure and they were the lights of his life,
Always an athlete, Bob loved sports whether playing, watching or coaching. One of his last requests was to notify his tennis group that Bob Manlin would not be returning to the court. Due to the current pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made in Bob's name to the .

Arrangements entrusted to www.westlaurelhill.com

logo

Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROBERT's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -