ROBERT L. SEIGLE Esq
SEIGLE, Esq.
ROBERT L.
August 7, 2020 of Blue Bell, PA; beloved husband of Brenda J. (nee Kahn); loving father of Meredith L. Seigle Mongeluzzi, Esq. (Robert J. Mongeluzzi, Esq.) and the late Gabrielle Francesca Seigle; adoring grandfather "Poppy" of Gabriel Emma DiClaudio. Services and interment were private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to The Marfan Foundation
(marfan.org/get-involved/give).

www.levinefuneral.com



Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Aug. 16, 2020.
