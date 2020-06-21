SMITH
ROBERT L.
June 19, 2020, of Philadelphia, PA. Beloved husband of Susan S. (nee Schwartz); loving father of Stephen L. Smith, Michael H. (Betsey) Smith and David S. (Elizabeth) Smith; cherished grandfather of Kyle, Sloane, Brody, Sasha, Henry and Sydney. Services are private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (www.jdrf.org)
ROBERT L.
June 19, 2020, of Philadelphia, PA. Beloved husband of Susan S. (nee Schwartz); loving father of Stephen L. Smith, Michael H. (Betsey) Smith and David S. (Elizabeth) Smith; cherished grandfather of Kyle, Sloane, Brody, Sasha, Henry and Sydney. Services are private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (www.jdrf.org)
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 21, 2020.