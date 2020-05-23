ROBERT LEWIS FISHBACK
FISHBACK
ROBERT LEWIS
on May 21, 2020. Loving father of Trina (Ken) Weingarten and Jed (Breena) Fishback; Devoted grandfather of Sofia, Elena, Jillian and Jordan. Lifetime resident of Philadelphia. High school history teacher in the Philadelphia Public School System. Last resided in Princeton. Services and interment are private. Contributions in his memory may be made to Princeton Medical Center Foundation, Healthcare Heroes Fund.
https://www.princetonhcs.org/princeton-medical-center-foundation/make-a-gift-now/online-gift-form www.goldsteinsfuneral.com



Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 23, 2020.
