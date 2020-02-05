|
|
LIPSCHUTZ
ROBERT
Feb. 4, 2020. Husband of Marlene (nee Berman). Father of Bonnie and Lauren (Jeffrey Izes) Lipschutz-Karp. Grandfather of Devin Izes. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral services Fri. 1 P.M. precisely at GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS SUBURBAN NORTH, 310 Second St. Pike, Southampton. Int. Shalom Mem. Park. Shiva will be observed Fri. following interment, Sat. Evening and Sun. at his late residence. Contributions in his memory may be made to the , 1818 Market St., Suite 2820, Phila., PA 19103, www.cancer.org.
www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 5, 2020