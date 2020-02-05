Home

POWERED BY

Services
Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks - Suburban North Chapel
310 2nd Street Pike
Southampton, PA 18966
(215) 927-5800
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
1:00 PM
Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks - Suburban North Chapel
310 2nd Street Pike
Southampton, PA 18966
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT LIPSCHUTZ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT LIPSCHUTZ

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROBERT LIPSCHUTZ Notice
LIPSCHUTZ
ROBERT
Feb. 4, 2020. Husband of Marlene (nee Berman). Father of Bonnie and Lauren (Jeffrey Izes) Lipschutz-Karp. Grandfather of Devin Izes. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral services Fri. 1 P.M. precisely at GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS SUBURBAN NORTH, 310 Second St. Pike, Southampton. Int. Shalom Mem. Park. Shiva will be observed Fri. following interment, Sat. Evening and Sun. at his late residence. Contributions in his memory may be made to the , 1818 Market St., Suite 2820, Phila., PA 19103, www.cancer.org.

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com

logo

Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROBERT's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -