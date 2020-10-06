robert louis kaufmann

Age 41, of Philadelphia on October 1st, 2020. Beloved son of Nancy (Crean) Kaufmann, adored grandson of the late Anne (Lewis) Crean Costa. Also survived by a great-aunt and many cousins. Services for Rob will be private. He will be buried at Holy Cross Cemetery in Yeadon, PA. Memorial Contributions may be made in memory of Robert Kaufmann to an organization that helps others who are struggling: Gaudenzia Community Engagement, 106 West Main St., Norristown PA 19401 or at www.gaudenzia.org
