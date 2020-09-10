Age 77, a U.S. Army
Vietnam veteran and retired Verizon Communications Specialist who installed the first 911 system for the City of Philadelphia, passed away peacefully at his home on September 6, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Devoted husband to Lynn Clark (nee Prochorenko). Loving father to Lisa Campbell and her husband, Gregory; Robert M. Clark, III and his wife, Jeannette; David W. Clark; and Jennifer Garback and her husband, John. Beloved grandfather to Debra, Karl, Gregory Jr., Elizabeth, Samantha, Cheyenne, and Mary-Jo. Cherished great grandfather to Isaiah, Arianna, Isabella and Lexian. Dear brother to Dorothy Lenihan (Tom) and the late Bernice Bodine (John).Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation Monday, Sept. 14, 2020 from 12:00 Noon until 2:00 P.M. at L. A. DiGIACOMO, INC. FUNERAL HOME, Inc. 1055 Southampton Road, Philadelphia, immediately followed by Services 2:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, Bob wishes were for memorial contributions to be made to "Sammy's Hope" in care of MDA.org
to support his granddaughter, Samantha Clark. Anyone attending must wear a mask, practice social distancing & refrain from physical contact.