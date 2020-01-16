Home

On January 11, 2020. Beloved husband of Christine A. (nee Turlinski). Loving father of Robert M. Ponichtera, Jr., and Michelle A. Miraski (the late Rick). Dear grandfather of Rickey and Stella Miraski. Brother of Joyce Gilbert (Ed), Frank Ponichtera (Pattiann) and Alexander Ponichtera (the late Lisa). Bob was a proud U.S. Marine Corps Vietnam Veteran. Relatives, friends, American Legion Post 821, Post 2 and PVVMS are invited to his Viewing on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, beginning at 9 A.M., at THE SLABINSKI SUCHARSKI FUNERAL HOME, 2614 Orthodox St., Phila., PA 19137. Funeral Mass 11 A.M. at St. John Cantius Church. Burial to follow at Washington Crossing National Cemetery at 1 P.M. precisely. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bob's memory to St. John Cantius Church would be appreciated by his family.


Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 16, 2020
