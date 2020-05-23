McCUEN

ROBERT "BOB"

62 of Jacksonville, NC died May 8, 2020, peacefully of natural causes at his home. He was the son of the late Catherine and William McCuen, Sr. and the brother of the late William McCuen, Jr. He is survived by his sisters Catherine Slater, Theresa McCuen, his sister-in-law, Nancy McCuen his "adopted" sister, Diane Liss and 24 loving nieces and nephews. Memorial services TBD.



