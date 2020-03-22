Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT MENTO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT "BOBBY" MENTO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROBERT "BOBBY" MENTO Notice
MENTO
ROBERT "BOBBY"


Age 68, of Philadelphia, PA, passed away March 12, 2020, from complications of cancer. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Antoinette; their children, Joseph and Natalie Du (Khoa) and sister, Arlene Rambo as well as grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and many other loving family members and friends. Services will be planned at a later date, please visit the online Memorial at

robert-mento.forevermissed.com

In lieu of flowers, please support Gift of Life and/or Humanity Gift Registry organizations.
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROBERT's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -