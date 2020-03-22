|
|
MENTO
ROBERT "BOBBY"
Age 68, of Philadelphia, PA, passed away March 12, 2020, from complications of cancer. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Antoinette; their children, Joseph and Natalie Du (Khoa) and sister, Arlene Rambo as well as grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and many other loving family members and friends. Services will be planned at a later date, please visit the online Memorial at
robert-mento.forevermissed.com In lieu of flowers, please support Gift of Life and/or Humanity Gift Registry organizations.
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 22, 2020