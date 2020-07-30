1/
ROBERT MICHAEL "MIKE" McDANNELL
McDANNELL
ROBERT MICHAEL "MIKE"


Age 70, of Ambler, PA died unexpectedly on July 23, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Susan Dreibelbis Grasso McDannell. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children and their spouses: Timothy McDannell, Callie McDannell, Jesse and Rebecca McDannell, Jessica and Jordan
Grater, Joseph "JJ" and Jamie Grasso, Stephen and Caroline Grasso; by his dear grand-children, Joseph, Jackson, Mason and Gianna; by his siblings; Dennis and Denise McDannell, Mary Kathleen McDannell, Barbara McDannell, Terry and Robin McDannell and Rose Marie Carmen. He was preceded in death by his wife of 24 years, Deborah Mackey McDannell who died in 1996. Memorial Service and interment in West Point Cemetery will be held privately.  Memorial contributions may be sent to West Point Association of Graduates –Class Gift Fund, 698 Mills Road, West Point, NY 10996 or on-line (https://www.westpointaog.org/giveonline)  choose "Class Gift Funds",  then choose "Class of 1972 GiftFund", then choose "this gift is in honor/memory of"

And when our work is done, our course on earth is run, may it be said, "Well done. Be thou at
peace." - West Point alma mater

www.helwegrowlandfh.com



Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Helweg & Rowland Funeral Home
1059 Old York Road
Abington, PA 19001
215-887-7375
