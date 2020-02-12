Home

ROBERT MORRIS BORDEN

ROBERT MORRIS BORDEN Notice
BORDEN
ROBERT MORRIS
Age 85, of N. Wildwood, died on December 25, 2019. He is survived by his sons, Zachary and Wyatt Borden and his brother Barry Borden. He was the son of the late Alexander and Jean Borden and husband of the late Elaine Martin Borden. Robert grew up in Philadelphia and was a graduate of Central High, the University of Pennsylvania and Harvard Law School. He went on to serve as an Assistant District Attorney in Arlen's Spector's office.
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 12, 2020
