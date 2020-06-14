ROBERT MORRIS ROSS
ROSS
ROBERT MORRIS
On June 13, 2020. Husband of the late Annette (Leonard). Father of Natasha (Michael) Goldberg, Margo Rosenblatt and Lisa Addis. Stepfather of Joel (Jennifer) Cohen and Barry (Rachel) Kramer. Also survived by 5 grandchildren. Mr. Ross was an Investment Banker and College Professor at Drexel University. He was a Philanthropist and active in the Jewish Community. Additionally, he volunteered for many causes and won Volunteer of the Year -twice from the Jewish Federation. Private Graveside Services are being held. Contributions in his memory may be made to Jewish Family and Children's Services.

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com



Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 14, 2020.
Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks
6410 N Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19126
