MOSK





of Glenside, age 94, passed away peacefully on Jun 1st. Predeceased by his beloved wife Shirley (nee Dieterle); children Cathy Janson and Robert. Survived by his children Barbara Pearl, Suzanne Gerhard (Bud), Douglas (Susan), and Glenn; 22 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services will be held privately for immediate family only. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to the Salvation Army or Montgomery County SPCA in Robert's memory would be greatly appreciated.