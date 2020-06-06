MOSK
ROBERT
of Glenside, age 94, passed away peacefully on Jun 1st. Predeceased by his beloved wife Shirley (nee Dieterle); children Cathy Janson and Robert. Survived by his children Barbara Pearl, Suzanne Gerhard (Bud), Douglas (Susan), and Glenn; 22 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services will be held privately for immediate family only. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to the Salvation Army or Montgomery County SPCA in Robert's memory would be greatly appreciated.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 6, 2020.