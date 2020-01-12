Home

ROBERT N. "BOB" KENNEDY

Of Riverton, NJ, born in Washington, PA and formerly of Phila., PA, passed away peacefully on January 5, 2020 after fighting a courageous battle against pancreatic cancer. Loving husband and best friend to the late Agnes (Aggie) M. Kennedy (nee Kupper) for 42 years. Son of the late James and Rae Kennedy, brother to Bruce Kennedy (Susan) and the late Becky Kennedy, uncle to James Byron Kennedy and brother-in-law to Cindy Kupper. He also leaves behind close friends, the Vickers and Cawley families, as well as all his Riverton, Margate and Eagles friends.
Bob was a distinguished engineer and loved Drexel University, the town of Riverton, antiquing, the Eagles, regional and European travel and spending time at the Jersey shore.
A gathering of friends and family will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Historical Society of Riverton, P.O. Box #112, Riverton, NJ 08077; rivertonhistory.com. To share your favorite memories of Bob, please visit www.givnish.com.


Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 12, 2020
