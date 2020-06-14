ROBERT N. "BOB" NAYLOR
1930 - 2020
NAYLOR
ROBERT N. "BOB"


Age 89, of Malvern, PA, passed away on June 8, 2020. Born in Philadelphia, PA in 1930, he was the son of the late George and Anna (nee Jordan) Naylor. Robert was a graduate of Central High School and Pennsylvania State University. He began his career with H.N. Nash & Company in Philadelphia, where he eventually became president. In 1985, he started his own company, Robert N. Naylor, Inc., trading stock options on the Philadelphia Stock Exchange, where he worked until his retirement. In his free time, Bob enjoyed traveling and photography and owned the Naylor Travel Group.
Beloved husband of Sarah (nee Burke) Naylor; loving father of Anne Naylor Schwarz (Richard), Robert N. Naylor, Jr. (Suzanne), and John Burke Naylor (Michele); caring grandfather of Richard Daniel Schwarz, III, Caroline Burke Snowden (Matthew), Robert N. Naylor, III, Genevieve Alfieri Naylor, John Burke Naylor, Jr. and great-grandfather of Emma Halley Snowden.
Services and Interment are private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Catholic Charities Appeal, 100 N. 20th Street, Suite 301, Phila., PA 19103, would be appreciated.

Arr. by THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 366 W. Lancaster Avenue, Wayne, PA 19087, 610-989-9600. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com



Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 14, 2020.
