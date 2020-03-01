|
|
HERB
ROBERT P., JR.
Age 81, of Media, formerly of Drexel Hill and Ocean City, NJ. Beloved husband of Joyce (nee Tomlinson). Father of Cindy Gemmill (Bob), Linda Wilde (Gene) and Jeffrey Herb. Grandfather of Allison, Kelsey and Madison Gemmill, Owen and Erika Wilde, Isabella and Evan Herb. He was a bank manager at PSFS in Manoa, PA. Relatives and friends are invited to his Memorial Service Tuesday 11 A.M. at Grace Evangelical Luthern Church, 600 Edmonds Ave., Drexel Hill, PA 19026. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the above named Church.
FRANK C. VIDEON, Broomall
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 1, 2020