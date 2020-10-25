1/
ROBERT P. HOPKINS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ROBERT's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Oct. 22, 2020, age 100 yrs., of St. Joseph Villa, Flourtown and formerly of Ardsley. Beloved husband of the late Anna M. (Pizzo). Father of Barbara A. Burke (James), Robert P. Jr. (Jan), William L. (Patricia), John J. (Nancy), Mary Elizabeth Bauer (Norman), Patrick J. (Rosemary) and Maureen S. Ryan (Ted). Also survived by 29 grandchildren and 33 great grandchildren. Brother of the late Mary Cummings and Sr. M. Gertrude Hopkins I.H.M. Services and Int. will be private. In lieu of flowers donations to St. Joseph Villa, 110 W. Wissahickon Ave., Flourtown, PA 19031 would be appreciated. www.mayfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
William R. May Funeral Home
142 North Main Street
North Wales, PA 19454
(215) 699-3442
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by William R. May Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 25, 2020
It was a pleasure to take care of Bob at the Villa. He was a wonderful man. May he rest in peace.
Fawn keenan
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved