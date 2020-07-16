1/1
ROBERT P. MEDLOCK
MEDLOCK
ROBERT P., SR.


89 yrs. old, peacefully on July 13, 2020. Bob was a proud Veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps and served in the Korean War. He was a member of the Dutch Helwig VFW Post. Bob retired from Container Corp. with many years of service.
Beloved husband for 66 yrs. to Theresa (nee Ciotti) Medlock. Devoted father of Robert (Terri) Medlock, Jr. and Lisa (Mark) Viggiano. Cherished grandfather of Robert, Erica, Jason, Rachel and Victoria. Great grandfather of Addison, Landon, Skylar and Kennedy. Brother of Margaret, Thomas and Grace; survived by nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing in Church Saturday after 9:45 A.M. followed by his Funeral Mass 11:00 A.M. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 819 Cathedral Rd. (off Ridge Ave.) Phila. 19128. Int. Westminster Cem. Wearing a Mask is required with Social Distancing. Please send donations in Bob's name to Northwest Veterans Assoc., P.O. Box 26086, Phila., PA 19128.

CLARE McILVAINE MUNDY FH, INC.
 215-482-8878




Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jul. 16, 2020.
