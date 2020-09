Or Copy this URL to Share

Sunrise March 3,





1938Sunset August 14, 2020He leaves to cherish precious moments his beloved and devoted wife of 63 years Virginia Pinckney, three sons Robert (Cynthia), Kenneth (Sandy) Michael, five grand-children and one great grandson.He was employed at Eagle Paper Company for 44 years and later gained employment at the Philadelphia Inquirer until his retirement for 53 years.Services were previously held.



