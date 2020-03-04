|
|
KULESA
ROBERT R. "BOB"
81 years of age, of Broomall, Pa., passed away on Feb. 26, 2020. Beloved husband of Elizabeth Kulesa (nee Kensil), Loving father of Robert R. Jr., (Charlene), Stephen (Kimberly), Donna (Tom), Mark (Tamara), Pamela and Karen. Grand-father of Susan, Amber, Alicia, Jacob, Roman, and James. Great-grandfather of Mary and Michael. Also survived by his in brothers-in-law, Joseph and Vincent Kensil. Predeceased by his sister-in-law, Trudy Kensil Makovski. Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Mass Saturday, 11 A.M., St. Pius X. Church, 220 Lawrence Road, Broomall, PA, with a Viewing in Church from 9:00 to 10:50 A.M. Int. Private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Bob's memory to the Little Sisters of the Poor, 5300 Chester Ave., Phila., PA. 19143. Arr. THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 8401 WEST CHESTER PIKE, UPPER DARBY, PA., 610-449-0300.
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 4, 2020