The Philadelphia Inquirer Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
he Donohue Funeral Homes, Inc.
8401 W Chester Pike
Upper Darby, PA 19082
610-449-0300
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT KULESA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT R. "BOB" KULESA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROBERT R. "BOB" KULESA Notice
KULESA
ROBERT R. "BOB"
81 years of age, of Broomall, Pa., passed away on Feb. 26, 2020. Beloved husband of Elizabeth Kulesa (nee Kensil), Loving father of Robert R. Jr., (Charlene), Stephen (Kimberly), Donna (Tom), Mark (Tamara), Pamela and Karen. Grand-father of Susan, Amber, Alicia, Jacob, Roman, and James. Great-grandfather of Mary and Michael. Also survived by his in brothers-in-law, Joseph and Vincent Kensil. Predeceased by his sister-in-law, Trudy Kensil Makovski. Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Mass Saturday, 11 A.M., St. Pius X. Church, 220 Lawrence Road, Broomall, PA, with a Viewing in Church from 9:00 to 10:50 A.M. Int. Private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Bob's memory to the Little Sisters of the Poor, 5300 Chester Ave., Phila., PA. 19143. Arr. THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 8401 WEST CHESTER PIKE, UPPER DARBY, PA., 610-449-0300.

www.donohuefuneralhome.com

logo

Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROBERT's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of he Donohue Funeral Homes, Inc.
Download Now