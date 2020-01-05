|
THOMPSON
DR. ROBERT S.
Professor Emeritus, Temple University School of Pharmacy age 79, on Dec. 22, 2019 of Hilltown, PA. Beloved husband of 41 years of Patricia Ann (nee Lefczik) Thompson, loving father of Michael (Denise), Christopher (Nikki), and Jonathan (Rachel) Thompson and brother of Carolyn Walker. He is also survived by 5 grandchildren: Greyson, Ava, Teddy, Maxwell and Benji. His family will receive relatives and friends from 10:00 A.M. until his Funeral Mass, 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 in Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, 100 Broad Street, Hilltown, PA 18927. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Salvation Army, 4050 Consho-hocken Ave., Phila., PA 19131 or Grand View Hospice, 601 Lawn Ave., Sellersville, PA 18960.
