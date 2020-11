Or Copy this URL to Share

Passed away November 21, 2020. Loving son to Ruth Staab (nee Mackenzie) and the late Albert. Beloved brother to Albert (Anna) Eugene, and the late Edward, Bobby and Denise. Relatives and friends are invited to gather Saturday, 10 A.M. - 11 A.M. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 1428 Columbia Ave., Phila. 19125, followed by his Memorial Service. Interment private.



