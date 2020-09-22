ROBERT STANLEY MAZIARZ

69, on Sat., Sept. 19, 2020. Husband of Ann M. (Tenaglia). Father of Crystal Jackson Davis (Andrew); stepfather to Sheri Hill (Kenny), BJ Gramlich, Kristi Gramlich and Kimberly Gramlich; and grandfather of 8. Brother of David Maziarz (the late Eileen), Cindy Maziarz, Debbie Costello (Jack), Erica Guthrie and Daniel Maziarz. Viewing, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. and on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, from 10:00 to 11:00 A.M. at THE JAMES J. DOUGHERTY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2200 Trenton Rd., Levittown, where his funeral service will be held on Friday at 11:00 A.M. Int. Resurrection Cem. doughertyfuneralhome.com