ROBERT STANLEY MAZIARZ
69, on Sat., Sept. 19, 2020. Husband of Ann M. (Tenaglia). Father of Crystal Jackson Davis (Andrew); stepfather to Sheri Hill (Kenny), BJ Gramlich, Kristi Gramlich and Kimberly Gramlich; and grandfather of 8. Brother of David Maziarz (the late Eileen), Cindy Maziarz, Debbie Costello (Jack), Erica Guthrie and Daniel Maziarz. Viewing, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. and on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, from 10:00 to 11:00 A.M. at THE JAMES J. DOUGHERTY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2200 Trenton Rd., Levittown, where his funeral service will be held on Friday at 11:00 A.M. Int. Resurrection Cem. doughertyfuneralhome.com

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home
SEP
25
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home
SEP
25
Funeral service
11:00 AM
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home
2200 Trenton Rd
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
(215) 943-7240
