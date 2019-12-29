|
|
STEELE
ROBERT
December 26, 2019. Father of Adam (Laurie) Steele. Brother of Bonnie (Donald) Wittenberg and Sharon (Brad) Lawver. Grandfather of Brayden and Ryan. Nephew of Barbara Shlichtman. Robert was a proud part of A.R. Morris Jewelers Family in Wilmington, DE. Relatives and friends are invited to Graveside Services Sunday 12:30 P.M. precisely at Roosevelt Memorial Park, 2701 Old Lincoln Highway, Trevose, PA 19053. Shiva will observed Sunday thru Tuesday at the home of Bonnie and Donald Wittenberg. Contributions in his memory may be made to Rotary Club Wilmington, 1007 N. Orange St., Wilmington, DE 19801 or a .
www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 29, 2019