Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT STEELE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT STEELE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROBERT STEELE Notice
STEELE
ROBERT
December 26, 2019. Father of Adam (Laurie) Steele. Brother of Bonnie (Donald) Wittenberg and Sharon (Brad) Lawver. Grandfather of Brayden and Ryan. Nephew of Barbara Shlichtman. Robert was a proud part of A.R. Morris Jewelers Family in Wilmington, DE. Relatives and friends are invited to Graveside Services Sunday 12:30 P.M. precisely at Roosevelt Memorial Park, 2701 Old Lincoln Highway, Trevose, PA 19053. Shiva will observed Sunday thru Tuesday at the home of Bonnie and Donald Wittenberg. Contributions in his memory may be made to Rotary Club Wilmington, 1007 N. Orange St., Wilmington, DE 19801 or a .

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com

logo

Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROBERT's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -