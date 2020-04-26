Home

POWERED BY

Services
Scanlin Funeral Home
175 East Butler Avenue
Chalfont, PA 18914
215-822-0480
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT O'SULLIVAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT T. O'SULLIVAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROBERT T. O'SULLIVAN Notice
O'SULLIVAN
ROBERT T.


On April 19, 2020 of Warrington and formerly of Chalfont. Passed away on April 19, 2020 at the age of 89. Beloved husband of Eileen(McAleer) and the late Ann(McBride). Loving father of Maureen Horvat (Matt), Robert (Mary), John (Barbara), Ann Guadagnino (Jim), Caroline Yurasits (Steve). He is adored by 4 step-children as well as his 24 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Also survived by a sister Patricia Chiaverelli and brother Michael O'Sullivan. He was predeceased by 7 siblings and his parents, Thomas and Mary O'Sullivan. Robert was a devout Catholic and proud graduate of Roman Catholic High School '49 and LaSalle College '73. He worked at Unisys and Honeywell as a government contract analyst and most recently as business manager at St. Jude Parish. Robert was also a 4th Degree member of Knights of Columbus. He served in the Navy during the Korean Conflict. Mass and interment will be announced at a later date and updated at www.scanlinfuneralhome.com.

To send condolences to the family please visit the website listed below.
SCANLIN FUNERAL HOME, CHALFONT, PA

www.scanlinfuneralhome.com
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROBERT's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Scanlin Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -