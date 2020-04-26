|
O'SULLIVAN
ROBERT T.
On April 19, 2020 of Warrington and formerly of Chalfont. Passed away on April 19, 2020 at the age of 89. Beloved husband of Eileen(McAleer) and the late Ann(McBride). Loving father of Maureen Horvat (Matt), Robert (Mary), John (Barbara), Ann Guadagnino (Jim), Caroline Yurasits (Steve). He is adored by 4 step-children as well as his 24 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Also survived by a sister Patricia Chiaverelli and brother Michael O'Sullivan. He was predeceased by 7 siblings and his parents, Thomas and Mary O'Sullivan. Robert was a devout Catholic and proud graduate of Roman Catholic High School '49 and LaSalle College '73. He worked at Unisys and Honeywell as a government contract analyst and most recently as business manager at St. Jude Parish. Robert was also a 4th Degree member of Knights of Columbus. He served in the Navy during the Korean Conflict. Mass and interment will be announced at a later date and updated at www.scanlinfuneralhome.com.
