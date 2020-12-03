1/1
Robert Vass
93, of Hatfield, passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. Beloved husband of Rachael Long (nee Ohl); loving father of Susan Vass, Linda (Rob) Neducsin, and Janet (Ed) Gallagher; and grandfather of Gregory, Carly, and Katy. Also, loved by Rachael's children, Michael (Sue) Long and Holly (Barry) Milligan, and grandchildren, Kevin, Michael and Alexandra, Cory, Shanna and Shelby. He was born in the Olney section of Philadelphia in 1927. He was the son of the late Rollo M. and Edith Wentz (Neville) Vass. Arrangements by HUFF & LAKJER FUNERAL HOME, Lansdale. For service details see: huffandlakjer.com

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home - Lansdale
Funeral services provided by
Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home - Lansdale
701 Derstine Avenue
Lansdale, PA 19446
215-855-3311
