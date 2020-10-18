suddenly on Oct 13, 2020, of Doylestown, age 41. Rob worked as a Training General Manager at Wawa in the Phila.,Bucks & Montgomery county areas. Beloved husband of Vanessa Riggi-Cimino; proud and loving father of Devon and Aubrey; devoted son of Vincent and Gail (nee Zimmerman) Cimino and cherished brother of Ann Cimino. Relatives, friends and coworkers are invited to a memorial gathering on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020 from 9 am until 1 pm at the TOMLINSON FUNERAL HOME, P.C., 2207 Bristol Pike, Bensalem, Pa 19020. A memorial service will be planned at a later date. Arrangements by Aldworth Funeral Home. Full details at www.tomlinsonfh.com