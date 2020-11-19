Passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020 after a battle with cancer, at the age of 71. He was a U.S. Marine and a proud veteran of the Vietnam War. Predeceased by: his wife, Kathleen A. Gibson (nee Trusal); his parents Marion (nee Coen) and Wheeler T.; his baby daughter, Julie Ann; his brothers, Lawrence and Gregory; and his sister, Marylou. He is survived by: his three daughters, Patti Ann Gibson May (Jeff May), Lori Ann Heeney (Christopher), and Kathleen Ann Gallagher (James); grandson, Shawn Gallagher; sister, Nancy (Charles) Schwenger; sister-in-law, Linda Gibson; companion, Elaine Eckhardt; and many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. on Friday, Nov. 20th at Sacred Heart Church, 110 N. Manoa Rd, Havertown, PA. Viewing from 9:30-10:30 A.M. Int. at SS. Peter and Paul Cem. loganfuneralhomes.com