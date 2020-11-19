1/1
Robert W. Gibson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert W.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020 after a battle with cancer, at the age of 71. He was a U.S. Marine and a proud veteran of the Vietnam War. Predeceased by: his wife, Kathleen A. Gibson (nee Trusal); his parents Marion (nee Coen) and Wheeler T.; his baby daughter, Julie Ann; his brothers, Lawrence and Gregory; and his sister, Marylou. He is survived by: his three daughters, Patti Ann Gibson May (Jeff May), Lori Ann Heeney (Christopher), and Kathleen Ann Gallagher (James); grandson, Shawn Gallagher; sister, Nancy (Charles) Schwenger; sister-in-law, Linda Gibson; companion, Elaine Eckhardt; and many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. on Friday, Nov. 20th at Sacred Heart Church, 110 N. Manoa Rd, Havertown, PA. Viewing from 9:30-10:30 A.M. Int. at SS. Peter and Paul Cem. loganfuneralhomes.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Viewing
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Send Flowers
NOV
20
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Logan Funeral Home, Inc. - Havertown
57 South Eagle Rd.
Havertown, PA 19083
(610) 449-3030
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Logan Funeral Home, Inc. - Havertown

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved