HOLMES
ROBERT W.
Of Phila., age 56, on January 19, 2020. Predeceased by his mother Catherine (nee Maloney). Survived by his father Clarence; stepmother Terry; siblings Michael Holmes, Kate Yeager (Art Bertoldi), Jack Holmes, Anthony Holmes (Laura), Judy Holmes, and Lindsey Holmes; nieces and nephews Freddy, Brittany, Melissa, and Michelle; great-nephew Mason; and many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Relatives and friends are invited to share in Bobby's Life Celebration on Thurs., Jan. 23, 2020, from 6 to 8 P.M., and again on Fri., Jan. 24, 2020, from 9 to 9:45 A.M., at JOHN F. GIVNISH OF ACADEMY RD., 10975 Academy Rd., Phila. PA 19154, followed by his Funeral Mass, at 10:30 A.M., at St. Timothy Catholic Church, 3001 Levick St., Phila. PA 19149. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cem. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Bobby's memory to Lupus Foundation of America https://www.lupus.org/; or St. Jude Children Research Hospital
https://www.stjude.org/;
would be greatly appreciated.
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 22, 2020