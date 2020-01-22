Home

POWERED BY

Services
John F. Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
10975 Academy Road
Philadelphia, PA 19154
(215) 281-0100
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John F. Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
10975 Academy Road
Philadelphia, PA 19154
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
9:00 AM - 9:45 AM
John F. Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
10975 Academy Road
Philadelphia, PA 19154
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Timothy Catholic Church
3001 Levick St
Philadelphia, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT HOLMES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT W. HOLMES

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROBERT W. HOLMES Notice
HOLMES
ROBERT W.
Of Phila., age 56, on January 19, 2020. Predeceased by his mother Catherine (nee Maloney). Survived by his father Clarence; stepmother Terry; siblings Michael Holmes, Kate Yeager (Art Bertoldi), Jack Holmes, Anthony Holmes (Laura), Judy Holmes, and Lindsey Holmes; nieces and nephews Freddy, Brittany, Melissa, and Michelle; great-nephew Mason; and many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Relatives and friends are invited to share in Bobby's Life Celebration on Thurs., Jan. 23, 2020, from 6 to 8 P.M., and again on Fri., Jan. 24, 2020, from 9 to 9:45 A.M., at JOHN F. GIVNISH OF ACADEMY RD., 10975 Academy Rd., Phila. PA 19154, followed by his Funeral Mass, at 10:30 A.M., at St. Timothy Catholic Church, 3001 Levick St., Phila. PA 19149. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cem. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Bobby's memory to Lupus Foundation of America https://www.lupus.org/; or St. Jude Children Research Hospital
https://www.stjude.org/;
would be greatly appreciated.

www.lifecelebration.com

logo

Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROBERT's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of John F. Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -