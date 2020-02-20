|
|
JONES
ROBERT W.
89, of Coatesville, PA, slipped the surly bonds of Earth on Monday, February 17, 2020, at the Coatesville VA Medical Center Hospice.
Born and raised in the suburbs of Philadelphia, he attended Haverford High School -'48, and Drexel University -'53. He briefly served in the US Army - Infantry as a 2nd Lieutenant from 1953-1954. He went on to be a seasoned career Investment Banker with Drexel, Smith Barney, E.F. Hutton, and Lehman Brothers. He retired in 1992 and partnered a business in finance known as Investment Management Advisory Group (IMAGE), and retired at the age of 82.
A true romantic, he was the loving man that touched the lives of many. He is survived by his precious wife of 20 years, Carol; brother, Dickie Boy of Coca Beach, FL; sister, Mary Lee Straub of Havertown, PA. He was the "Dad" to Lisa Nugent, wife of John, Nicholas Jones, husband of Patricia, Alan Jones, husband of Sara, Sandi Devlin, wife of Jim, and Karen Rosano, wife of Sam. He was preceded in death by his son, Bobby; his daughter, Terri; and his brother, Don. He was the PopPop to Nicholas, Liz, Michael, Steph, Tim, Dylan, Chase, Aspen, Alex, Joe, and Nate.
A Memorial Service will be held in the sanctuary of Hopewell United Methodist Church, 852 Hopewell Road, Downingtown, PA, at 11 A.M., on Saturday, February 29. A Visitation will be held at the Church from 10 A.M. until the time of the Service. In lieu of flowers, please lift a glass to Jonesy and do a random act of kindness for a complete stranger and pass it on to Jonesy. You can't pay it back, so pay it forward!
God Bless!
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 20, 2020