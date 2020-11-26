Age 56, of Port St. Lucie, Florida and formerly of Narberth, PA, died suddenly November 20, 2020. Predeceased by his parents Patricia A. (nee McDougall) and Richard J. McLaughlin Sr. He is survived by his children Nicholas, Melissa, Dylan and Kaelah, siblings Karen A. (Steve) Clinton, Richard J. (Kim) McLaughlin, Jr., Michael M. (Trisha) McLaughlin, Patricia A. (Angelo) Perri, Diane C. (Mark) Reed and Marybeth (Bobby) Jones. He is also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and many other loving family and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to Visitation Saturday 10:30 A.M. at St. Margaret Church, 208 N. Narberth Ave., Narberth, PA 19072, where his Funeral Mass will follow at 11:30 A.M. Interment Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Robert's memory to the American Heart Association
. RUFFENACH FUNERAL HOME