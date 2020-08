MEILEOn July 30, 2020. He was 73. Beloved husband of Dorothy; father of Matthew (Tara) and Chris (Melissa); grandfather of 6; brother of Joseph, Steve, Michael, Cheryl and the late Ronald. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Member of Steamfitters Union Local 420. Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing Tuesday from 9 A.M. and Funeral Mass 10 A.M. at Presentation B.V.M. Church, 100 Old Soldiers Rd, Cheltenham, PA 19012. Interment Lawnview Cemetery.

