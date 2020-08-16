SPIEWAKROBERT W.
Of Warminster, passed away peacefully on August 12, 2020. He was 85. Robert was born in the Port Richmond section of Philadelphia to Bertha (Zera) and Joseph Spiewak. He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Janet; children, Nancy Jascur, Joe Spiewak (Barb) and Susan Ranieri (Jerry); grandchildren, Tori (Evan), Kellen, Hanna, Nick, Joey and Lauren.
Robert's family will receive relatives and friends on Thurs. Aug. 20 from 6 to 8 P.M. at JAMES J. MCGHEE FUNERAL HOME, 690 Belmont Ave., Southampton, PA
and again on Fri. Aug. 21 from 9:30 to 10:30 A.M. at St. John Bosco Catholic Church, 215 E. County Line Rd., Hatboro PA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 A.M. Interment will be at Resurrection Cemetery in Bensalem. In lieu of flowers, the Spiewak family has requested donations in Robert's name be made to The American Red Cross, P.O. Box 37839, Boone, IA 50037-0839 or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis TN 38148-0142 or donors@stjude.org.
