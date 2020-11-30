passed November 16, 2020 of natural causes.Born June 9, 1928 in Wilmington, DE. After graduating from the University of Delaware with a degree in political science he joined the Scott Paper Company. Married J. Lorraine Robinson, had two children, and moved the whole family to Tokyo, Japan in 1964 to help Scott Paper establish a joint venture with Sanyo Kokusaku. A three year assignment stretched into 13 years. He returned to the USA in 1977 as regional VP of Asia. Retired from Scott Paper in 1985 and worked as an international business consultant for another 20 years. Remembered lovingly for his diplomacy and ability to make friends with everyone. He lived by the motto to treat people as you wish to be treated and modeled graciousness even under the most trying of circumstances. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Lorraine Miller, and his son and daughter, Mark and Tacey Miller.



