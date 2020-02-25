The Philadelphia Inquirer Notices
S. ROBERTA HOOLAHAN, SSJ
(Formerly Dorothy Hoolahan)
February 20, 2020, Age 94. Daughter of the late Joseph and Helen Hoolahan. Sister of Marie Feeney and the late Margaret Stalzer, Rita Hoolahan, Gertrude O'Connor, and Joseph and William Hoolahan. She is also survived by a niece, Barbara Ryan, and members of her Congregation, The Sisters of St. Joseph. Religious, relatives and friends are invited to Viewing on Thursday, February 27 at 1:30 P.M. at St. Joseph Villa. A Funeral Mass will follow at 3 P.M. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Sister's name may be made to St. Joseph Villa, 110 W. Wissahickon Ave., Flourtown, PA 19031 Condolences may be shared at

www.kollerfuneralhome.com KOLLER FUNERAL HOME

Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 25, 2020
