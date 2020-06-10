KAISER
ROBERTA
June 8, 2020, of Philadelphia, PA. Loving mother of Faith (Sharon Morris) Bockol, Harris (Tanya Sorensen-Bockol) Sorensen- Bockol and Pam (Rachel Hannah) Hannah; cherished Bubbie of Gavriel; dear cousin of the late Harris (Cheryl) Kaiser and their children Alexa and Drew. Beloved friends with the Alhuraibi family (Amal, Fareed, Ayyah, Dema, Salah, Hala). Services are private. Contributions in her memory may be made to Philly Paws (www.phillypaws.org), PA Wounded Warriors
(www.pawoundedwarriors.org) or Gavriel's school, Landers
Grinspoon Academy
(www.landergrinspoon.org).
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 10, 2020.