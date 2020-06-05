McKEAN

ROBERTA LIBERATOSCIOLI

On May 12, 2020, age 78 at Sterling Nursing Care and Rehab in Media, PA. Born to Anna and Adamo Liberatoscioli.

Roberta was one of sixteen children. Her siblings included, Catharine Thomas, Elaine Harkins, Joanne Grecia (John), Dante (Kathy), Leonard (Michelle), Lorie, Richard, Celeste, and the late Robert, Louis (Bea), Adam "Cookie", Joseph, Loretta and Gloria Cleveland. She is also survived by her two sons, Adam (Michelle) and David McKean, her grand-daughter Lindsay Rae Frederick, her great granddaughter Teagan Frederick, and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Caring Hospice Services. Services will be announced at a later date.



